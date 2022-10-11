Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 6.5%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.57. 16,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,453,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

