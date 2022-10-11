VeraBank N.A. Acquires 2,278 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,089,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,407,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.64. 829,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,290,778. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

