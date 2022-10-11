VeraBank N.A. Acquires 2,650 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Yale University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VWO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,559,990. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

