VeraBank N.A. Has $977,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

