VeraBank N.A. Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,307 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.25%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

