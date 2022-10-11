VeraBank N.A. Sells 584 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 572,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,003,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 84,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 101,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,076. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

