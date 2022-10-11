Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. 2,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

