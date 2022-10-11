Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 55,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.01. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 167.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,886 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $1,489,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $262,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.