Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

