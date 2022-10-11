Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €188.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €188.00 ($191.84) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 4.0 %

ETR:WCH opened at €108.40 ($110.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €149.02. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €100.80 ($102.86) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

