Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Weber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Weber has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 54.62 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Weber will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weber by 20.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Weber by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 23.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

