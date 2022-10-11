Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brenntag (BNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brenntag (FRA: BNR):

10/6/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/4/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €96.00 ($97.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/3/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €104.00 ($106.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/12/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/17/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($96.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €86.00 ($87.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FRA BNR traded up €0.92 ($0.94) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €62.94 ($64.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,715 shares. Brenntag SE has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($57.40). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.11.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

