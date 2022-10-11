Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/6/2022 – Central Pacific Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/3/2022 – Central Pacific Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2022 – Central Pacific Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $24.00.

9/21/2022 – Central Pacific Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2022 – Central Pacific Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/1/2022 – Central Pacific Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2022 – Central Pacific Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

CPF traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,507. The stock has a market cap of $585.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.14. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after buying an additional 160,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

