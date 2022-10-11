Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 5.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 26,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 809,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WB. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. Weibo’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 404.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 164.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 171.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

