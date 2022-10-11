Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Reduced by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 235,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 319,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,334,748. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

