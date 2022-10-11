Wells Fargo & Company Trims Visa (NYSE:V) Target Price to $225.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on V. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.69.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

V stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.09 and its 200-day moving average is $204.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 66,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

