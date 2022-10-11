Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 65,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,078. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.49 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

