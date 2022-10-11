Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $504,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,515,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,197. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

