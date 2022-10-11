West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $89.77. 137,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.