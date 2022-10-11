West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 13.2% in the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,344,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 408,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

BAC stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. 2,199,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,175,512. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $242.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.84.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.