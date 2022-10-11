West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after acquiring an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.74. 281,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,090,584. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.41.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

