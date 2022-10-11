West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.7% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. 387,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

