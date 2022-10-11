West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 11,529 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.09. 13,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.