WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCHI opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

