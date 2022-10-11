WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 270,041 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4,500,683.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,041 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.