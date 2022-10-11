WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 33,184 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

