WestEnd Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.