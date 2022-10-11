Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,669 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

LOW opened at $194.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average of $194.41.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

