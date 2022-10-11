Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $20,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $198.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

