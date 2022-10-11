Whittier Trust Co. Has $42.47 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 277,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 149,541 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,584,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

