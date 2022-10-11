Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 4,259 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $545,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $161,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $91,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after buying an additional 560,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

