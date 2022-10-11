Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $266.41 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $263.64 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.57.
About Invesco QQQ Trust
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
