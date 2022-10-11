Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.