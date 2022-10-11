Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

C opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

