Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,840 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 685,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 281,141 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 656.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 24,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 20,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 109,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

