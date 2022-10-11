Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $209.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

