Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortive worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 52.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

Fortive stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

