Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.97

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 2017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Wilmar International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.