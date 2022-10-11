Women Empowerment Token (WEMP) Price Hits $0.0000

Women Empowerment Token (WEMP) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Women Empowerment Token has a market cap of $368,268.78 and approximately $69,261.00 worth of Women Empowerment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Women Empowerment Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Women Empowerment Token has traded down 59% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003065 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Women Empowerment Token

Women Empowerment Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Women Empowerment Token’s official website is wemp.world. The Reddit community for Women Empowerment Token is https://reddit.com/r/wemptoken. The official message board for Women Empowerment Token is medium.com/@wemptoken. Women Empowerment Token’s official Twitter account is @wemptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Women Empowerment Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Women Empowerment Token (WEMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Women Empowerment Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Women Empowerment Token is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wemp.world/.”

