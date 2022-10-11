World of Cryptia Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7,888.48 (CRYPT)

World of Cryptia (CRYPT) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, World of Cryptia has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. World of Cryptia has a total market capitalization of $7,888.48 and approximately $45,544.00 worth of World of Cryptia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World of Cryptia token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About World of Cryptia

World of Cryptia (CRYPTO:CRYPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2021. World of Cryptia’s official Twitter account is @cryptiaofficial. The Reddit community for World of Cryptia is https://reddit.com/r/worldofcryptia. World of Cryptia’s official website is cryptia.io.

World of Cryptia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World of Cryptia (CRYPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. World of Cryptia has a current supply of 0. The last known price of World of Cryptia is 0.00038644 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $42.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World of Cryptia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World of Cryptia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World of Cryptia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

