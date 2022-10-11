Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits Market Cap of $165,893.74

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be purchased for $86.36 or 0.00452739 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $165,893.74 and approximately $519.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @cryptokitties and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a current supply of 1,921. The last known price of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is 91.46719098 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wrappered.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

