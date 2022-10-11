XLMedia (LON:XLM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.00

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 490912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.25).

XLMedia Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £51.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.88.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

