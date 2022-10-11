Xpansion Game (XPS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41,134.04

Xpansion Game (XPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Xpansion Game token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Xpansion Game has a total market cap of $41,134.04 and approximately $36,159.00 worth of Xpansion Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xpansion Game has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xpansion Game

Xpansion Game is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2021. Xpansion Game’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Xpansion Game is xpsgame.io. Xpansion Game’s official Twitter account is @xpsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xpansion Game is medium.com/@xpansion.

Xpansion Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xpansion Game (XPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Xpansion Game has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Xpansion Game is 0.00080467 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xpsgame.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xpansion Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xpansion Game should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xpansion Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

