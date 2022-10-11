Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is Settian Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Settian Capital LP lessened its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Yamana Gold accounts for 5.4% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 529,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,424,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

