Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.89

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAO shares. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $491.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

