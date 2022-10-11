Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises approximately 1.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,597,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 117,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,604. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.16 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

