Zebec Protocol (ZBC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Zebec Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Zebec Protocol has a market cap of $439,666.79 and $2.25 million worth of Zebec Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebec Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003086 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Zebec Protocol

Zebec Protocol’s genesis date was March 13th, 2022. Zebec Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,302,971 tokens. Zebec Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebec Protocol is zebec.io.

Zebec Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Protocol (ZBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 732,333,103.04 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Protocol is 0.01442856 USD and is down -10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10,100,727.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebec Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

