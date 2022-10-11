Zero (ZER) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $90,163.53

Zero (ZER) traded down 46.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $90,163.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00272857 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00101559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00065787 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002813 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,997,724 coins and its circulating supply is 9,638,825 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is https://reddit.com/r/zerocoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @zerocurrencies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, "Zero (ZER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ZER through the process of mining. Zero has a current supply of 11,993,770.8. More information can be found at https://zerocurrency.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

