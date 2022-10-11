Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 15,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,933,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.71 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 319.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 417,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 239,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 678,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

