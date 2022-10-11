Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 4.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $20,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after acquiring an additional 272,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.74.

ZBH traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

